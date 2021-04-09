Joy Reid Tears Into ‘No Progress Caucus’ Manchin, Sinema: Blocking Biden Agenda in Pursuit of ‘Mythical Bipartisan’ Ideals

Joy Reid ripped into Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Friday night, calling them the “No Progress Caucus.”

She started the segment by giving Manchin sarcastic honorifics like “Prime Minister Manchin” and “Prince” Manchin. She continued calling Sinema a “one-time progressive.”

Much of Reid’s ire was directed at the Senators’ disinterest in getting rid of the filibuster, while supporting the For the People Act which aims to expand voting rights, limit gerrymandering, reduce the amount of money in politics, and create new ethics guidelines for federal officeholders.

Reid argued if they were really in favor of the bill then they would abolish the filibuster or it would not pass.

“What the senators are choosing to ignore as they chase this mythical bipartisan beast is that the current batch of Senate Republicans have shown no interest in compromise,” Reid said.

Her guest, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, said if they can’t get ten Republican Senators on board with the bill then “the people that are the source of gridlock in Washington aren’t necessarily those Republican senators.”

WATCH: I know it’s a tall task, but we must rise above partisan politics and bring our country together. When the President succeeds, our whole country succeeds, and I will continue to work with him in a bipartisan fashion for the people of #WV. pic.twitter.com/pMPtcvzjSd — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 10, 2020

Reid went further, saying despite Manchin’s stated support, “I don’t know I believe them when they say they’re for these bills. Sorry.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

