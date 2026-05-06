The hosts of The View blasted Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his “generational destruction” warning to Iran, with Joy Behar naming him one of the “three stooges of the apocalypse.”

“Somebody needs to tell Marco Rubio that there is generational destruction going on here as well,” Whoopi Goldberg said on Wednesday’s The View after hearing updates from the day prior on the Iran war from President Donald Trump and Rubio.

During a Tuesday press conference, Rubio issued warnings to Iran about opening the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has been targeting and charging tolls on ships going through. He warned Iran they are facing “generational destruction” if they continue down the path they are on.

“They are facing real catastrophic destruction to their economy — generational destruction to their economy, generational destruction to the wealth of their country imposed on themselves by the actions they are taking. They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going in,” Rubio said.

Goldberg and her co-hosts argued the war has created a massive financial strain in the United States thanks to stagnant inflation and rising gas prices.

“People finally got themselves up above water are now sinking down because of them,” Goldberg said, adding, “This is on y’all. This is yours.”

Goldberg and Joy Behar accused Rubio, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance of giving mixed messaging on the Iran war and not getting across a clear plan.

“They don’t even know what the other one is saying. It’s like they’re in a giant ballroom in all kinds of different spaces. What is going on?” Goldberg said.

“It’s like The Three Stooges of the apocalypse,” Behar joked.

“Yeah, it is,” Sara Haines agreed.

“I need that t-shirt!” Goldberg excitedly added.

Sunny Hostin later blasted Rubio as Alyssa Farah Griffin called him a “formidable candidate.” Hostin took issue with Rubio dropping a couple ’90s hip hop references during his press conference, one to Cypress Hill and the other to Ice Cube.

“Insane in the membrane? Come on. He’s not cool!” Hostind declared.

Watch above via ABC.

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