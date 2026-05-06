Trump Official Insists Fed Governor Lisa Cook Will Be Indicted ‘No Matter What the Supreme Court Does’

President Donald Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency boss Bill Pulte insisted on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will be indicted for mortgage fraud, “no matter what the Supreme Court does.”

Speaking to CNBC’s Sara Eisen on Wednesday, Pulte said he believes the year-long legal saga will result in criminal charges for Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Governors.

“This is not political from my perspective,” Pulte said. “I’m in charge of making sure that we have a mortgage market that is safe and sound. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat, or a Fed governor. If you commit mortgage fraud, we’re going to refer it, and that’s what we did in the Lisa Cook case.”

He added: “I do believe that eventually she will be indicted, and let’s say the Supreme Court rules against the people who are saying there’s cause and that there’s the ability to fire her. I do expect her to be indicted. That’s just my own opinion.”

Concluding his argument, Pulte said: “So I think that no matter what the Supreme Court does, look, we have to prosecute mortgage fraud, and I believe in her case, in my opinion, there’s blatant mortgage fraud.”

Trump has sought to oust Cook for nearly a year, first demanding that she resign over the mortgage fraud allegations brought by Pulte before trying to fire her.

Cook then sued Trump, claiming his administration had no cause to dismiss her.

Back in January, the Supreme Court ruled, pausing her removal.

Trump had asked the high court to stay an appeals court ruling that Cook can keep her job, which is supposed to be independent from the executive branch and political interference.

The Supreme Court denied Trump’s request and said Cook can remain in her position until a decision in the case is reached, which may not happen until the summer.

To this day, Cook has not been charged with any crimes, though the mortgage fraud allegations have been referred to the Department of Justice.

Watch above via CNBC.

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