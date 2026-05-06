Fox’s Bret Baier Reveals Iran Deal Timeline After Phone Call With ‘Optimistic’ Trump

Fox News’ Bret Baier relayed President Donald Trump’s expected timeline for reaching a peace agreement with Iran after speaking with the commander-in-chief on Wednesday.

Hours after Axios’s Barak Ravid reported that the “White House believes it’s getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations” and “expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours,” America Reports anchor Sandra Smith asked Baier what he was “hearing.”

“Well, I had a phone call with the president a short time ago, and he is optimistic about this deal, this memorandum of understanding, thinks it is going to lead to things. He’s cautiously optimistic, I should say,” replied Baier. “But thinks, and I asked him what the time frame would be, he puts it at a week, getting everything wrapped up. The key part, getting the highly enriched uranium out of Iran, making sure the strait is open completely, and, you know, I think there’s still a lot of questions about the Iranian leadership. How are they going to back up whatever they signed and agreed to on this deal? But there is a sense in his voice that he thinks this is a game changer.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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