Fox News’ senior judicial analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano on Tuesday called for “more people to resist” their state coronavirus lockdowns, calling them “unlawful” and “unconstitutional.”

“All of these lockdown orders are without lawful authority. They’re unconstitutional, they violate the bill of rights, they interfere with our freedom of religion, our freedom of travel, our right to privacy, our freedom of speech, our freedom of assembly. I could just go right down the line,” Napolitano said on Fox & Friends.

“The fellow that Steve just interviewed a few minutes ago, Ian Smith, I can say as a former superior court judge in New Jersey, is an American hero and a national treasure,” Napolitano added, referencing the owner of a New Jersey gym who ignored lockdown restrictions and reopened his business. “we need more people to resist these unlawful incursions into freedom by the governors.”

New Jersey police cited Smith and Frank Trumbetti, co-owners of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym, for disorderly conduct after they reopened their gym on Monday.

Napolitano said people across the nation should follow Smith and Trumbetti’s lead. “The clip you just ran of the governor of Wisconsin, he’s right, he lost this battle. He didn’t even follow the law. The law in Wisconsin says if you want to shut things down for more than 28 days, you have to get the consent of the legislature. He didn’t do it.”

He added, “Governors are without authority to stop everything from happening.”

