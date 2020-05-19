MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle delivered a live report with her son secretly perched on her lap, and posted the behind the scenes video on Twitter with the caption, “My new Disney analyst.”

The host was discussing phase two of the reopening plan during her segment, specifically referencing Disney and MGM Resorts. She posted the video on Twitter, during which you can see her son’s head resting on her lap as she delivers her report:

My new disney analyst…. pic.twitter.com/MM1Txz0N36 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 18, 2020

Her post received attention from several fellow journalists and pundits, who thought the multitasking was “amazing:”

That’s amazing — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 19, 2020

Best thing I’ve seen today.❤️❤️ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 18, 2020

omg this is so awesome. it’s the family version of not wearing pants on camera — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 19, 2020

I love this! One for his college graduation video! — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) May 18, 2020

LOL — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 18, 2020

Queen. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 19, 2020

Amazing😂😂❤️ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 18, 2020

The kid gets a million extra points for wearing a button up and tie, tho. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) May 18, 2020

This is amazing. Moms are the best. — Shah Selbe (@shahselbe) May 18, 2020

