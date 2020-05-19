comScore

WATCH: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Delivers Live Report With Her Son Perched on Her Lap

By Leia IdlibyMay 19th, 2020, 10:13 am

stephanie ruhle with child on lap

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle delivered a live report with her son secretly perched on her lap, and posted the behind the scenes video on Twitter with the caption, “My new Disney analyst.”

The host was discussing phase two of the reopening plan during her segment, specifically referencing Disney and MGM Resorts. She posted the video on Twitter, during which you can see her son’s head resting on her lap as she delivers her report:

Her post received attention from several fellow journalists and pundits, who thought the multitasking was “amazing:”

