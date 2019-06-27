Kamala Harris Pans Obama-Era Deportation Policy: ‘I Disagreed With My President’

The Democratic line-up at NBC’s 2020 presidential debate universally blasted President Donald Trump’s border and immigration policies on Thursday night, but Senator Kamala Harris also took time to bash the deportation policies of Barack Obama’s administration.

As Harris laid out her position that immigrants shouldn’t be deported solely on the grounds of being undocumented, she expressed her disagreement with the Obama-era deportation policy while speaking of what she saw from their impact as California Attorney General.

“I disagreed with my president because the policy was to allow deportation of people who by ICE’s own definition were non-criminals. So as Attorney general and the chief law officer of the state of California, I issued a directive to the sheriffs of my state that they did not have to comply with detainers and instead should make decisions based on the best interest to public safety of their community … I was tracking it and saw that parent, people who had not committed crimes were being deported.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

