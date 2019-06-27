Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ripped former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic debate stage Thursday night, as she called out his past affiliations with segregationist politicians, which Biden has recently promoted as proof that he can work with Republicans to achieve meaningful reform as president.

While Harris said she agrees with Biden on the “importance of finding common ground,” she added, “It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two U.S. senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.” Biden reacted to the question with a particularly defensive response, saying that her remarks were “a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I did not praise racists.” He also subtly attacked her for being a prosecutor while addressing his support for “civil rights” issues: “I was a public defender. I didn’t become a prosecutor.”

Twitter mostly sided with Harris on the exchange, as many media figures discussed the senator’s dressing down of Biden to be one of the highlights of the night so far. While Biden has been repeatedly panned for boosting his ties to segregationist politicians, Harris was the first example of him being called out by an opponent in person over the issue, which certainly caused a stir on social media.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

Whoa. Kamala putting Biden on the defense on race, VERY effectively. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 28, 2019

kamala absolutely bodies biden on his anti-integration history biden: I WAS A PUBLIC DEFENDER NOT A PROSECUTOR audience wipes the splashes of blood off their foreheads — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) June 28, 2019

This is why the split-screen was invented. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) June 28, 2019

The prosecutor is prosecuting Biden, big time — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) June 28, 2019

This was a fascinating exchange.

However, Harris made the more emotionally compelling argument. She put Biden on defense & when you’re explaining you’re losing in politics. Standout out moment for @KamalaHarris #DemDebate2020 https://t.co/YpFQvXtkZd — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris is coming for Joe Biden and Donald Trump and I’m here for it. — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) June 28, 2019

So far I’d have to say Kamala Harris is having the best debate performance, based on what she needed to do tonight. #DemDebate2 (If you can’t understand the difference between evaluating a performance and supporting the candidate please don’t reply below) — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) June 28, 2019

Can we put to bed this electability bullshit? If you think this woman @KamalaHarris can’t take it to Trump and compete in every portion of this country, you’re not paying attention. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 28, 2019

A source close to Kamala Harris texts: “Hello Joe.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 28, 2019

.@KamalaHarris pulls the best move of the two debates. She planned the volley with @JoeBiden on bussing and delivered it well. This makes her the savviest political strategist of these two debates so far. #DemDebate https://t.co/bwksIqTPKf — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris just schooled Joe Biden on why his long record and old school bipartisanship is gonna be a tough sell this time around for Democrats. He better find a better answer for opposing busing. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) June 28, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com