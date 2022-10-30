‘Kanye Came to Skechers!’ SNL Lampoons Ye’s Ejection From Sneaker Company in Provocative Ad Parody

Saturday Night Live sent up Kanye West‘s ejection from Skechers with an ad parody in which the sneaker company is torn between repudiating Ye and bragging that he chose them to get kicked out of.

The imploding rap icon was escorted out of Skechers headquarters this week amid a flurry of entities dropping him over his campaign of anti-Semitism.

On this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. — during which pop/rap superstar Jack Harlow was the guest host and musical guest — the sketch show put together a provocative ad parody that alternated between dragging West, bragging about their own edginess, and throwing shade on companies that maybe aren’t being so vocal at this time:

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: That’s why earlier this week, when Kanye West showed up at our corporate office asking to work with us, we said.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: No, no way, no, no, thank you.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: And we immediately escorted him out of the building.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Like the rest of the country. We were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments, and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity. But can we also point out that of all the companies he could have approached and been rejected by, he chose Skechers. Skechers has always been a hip, edgy company. Everyone knows that. So, of course, Kanye came to us first. Carney came to Skechers and Skechers said no. Do you realize how insanely satisfying that is? I guess you could say that Skechers employees are kind of heroes like Kelly. Maybe two.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Years ago. Could you have imagined the headline, Skechers too good for Kourtney.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: I actually feel high. Like, I think this is what cocaine feels like. Corporate was like, we can’t work with Kanye West. He’s crazy now. I was like, No, it took Adidas so many days to decide not to work with them. I mean, she walked in and we were like by bus, by door.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: And sure, Kanye and Skechers would have been a perfect partnership. He’s always been a disruptor in the fashion industry. And we invented shoes. You can wash in a washing machine. But again, we would never partner with them.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Never? Absolutely not.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Besides, what would you even call a Kanye Sketchers shoe anyway? The skeezy it’s actually not bad, but we’re not doing it.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: Right because of the anti-Semitism. I’m proud to work for Skechers. I mean, when’s the last time I said that? All we want is for people to know where Skechers stands and for a little recognition of how cool this makes us look. I mean, it’s not all about us, but it’s not like Allbirds is fighting the fight.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: I notice we haven’t heard anything from Crocs. Not saying crocs is anti-Semitic. I just think it’s interesting. We haven’t heard from them.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: And the think Kanye West could have been my boss, that is. Terrifying.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: So thanks, but no thanks, Tanya. We don’t need you.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: We don’t stand with you. And we might mess up in the future. But we didn’t this time.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: And besides, I’m sure Connie will find some morally dubious company to work with instead.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: He sure will. Hey, it’s me, Mike Gordon Doe from the Boys Body Pool, and I’m proud to announce that we are starting ties with Kanye West and Frank Denver immediately.

PARODY SKECHERS STAFFER: My pillow sketchers trash is my pillow’s treasure.