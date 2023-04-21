Notorious election denier Kari Lake recalled running into Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at the West Palm Beach airport and lived to tell the taile

The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate recalled the random encounter with multi-beshirted — and fellow election denier — Steve Bannon, who is reportedly set to face criminal charges in New York State for allegedly duping donors into thinking they were going to build a wall at the Southern border.

Lake recalled that she happened to see Scarborough, who she found to be “nice,” and approached the Morning Joe hosts. “I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time badmouthing me on your show,” she recalled, adding, “And I just wanted to, you know, put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after.”

“But I just said, Look, you know, I’m the human being behind the person,” Lake explained. “You guys like to bash 24-seven, and that’s okay. But I just wanted to introduce myself.”

But according to Lake, Brzezinski was “not very pleasant” because though she was okay with Brzezinksi’s recording of their interaction; she didn’t like how she confronted her.

“Well, you’re a liar, and you’re an election denier,” Lake claims that Brzezinksi said, which is 100% correct by the way. “And, you know, went on and delivered delusional and all of this.”

Lake then apparently made a plea to appear on Morning Joe to discuss because —of course!— she wants national television airtime.

Kari Lake is a clown. But like a scary clown whose pernicious rhetoric prioritizers her political aspirations ahead of the greater good and health of US democracy. She’s awful.

Good for Mika for calling out her bullshit to her face.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

