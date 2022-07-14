Bannon Cuts Off Guest For Indirectly Saying 2020 Election Was Legitimate: ‘You Still Want to go on Fox, I Get It’

Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon cut off conservative economic writer Stephen Moore on Thursday after Moore indirectly spoke about the 2020 election as legitimate.

“Well, Steve, good to be with you. I just listened with fascination to your great discussion with Jason Turner, and I agree with just about everything that Jason said,” Moore began.

“I actually think, you know, I am so frustrated right now because I really believe if Trump, if the American people had not made such a big mistake in November, and I think people recognize they did. But I really think there’s no – ” add Moore before being cut off by a boisterous Bannon.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You mean and not fighting hard enough to make sure that we got to the steal,” Bannon interrupted, reminding Moore that in his view the 2020 election was stolen.

“Dude, you are in the War Room, hold it stop, full stop,” Bannon said, name-checking his program and making sure Moore was aware there would be no talk of legitimizing the 2020 election.

“You mean we didn’t fight hard enough to make sure that, make sure that we got the big steal? Let’s leave that aside,” Bannon continued, echoing former President Donald Trump’s roundly debunked claims of voter fraud in 2020.

“Okay, we got it,” Bannon said talking over Moore as he tried to respond.

“I know you still want to go on Fox. I got it. So hold it. So let’s assume the illegitimate. The illegitimate regime. The illegitimate regime. That’s their policies. Do you see any rationality or logic of what they have done, sir?” Bannon then asked Moore, moving back to hitting the Democrats.

