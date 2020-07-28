During a brief recess in the Bill Barr hearing Tuesday, Karl Rove told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that the Democrats on the committee have been looking like “jerks.”

After a rather tense moment before the recess, Hemmer brought on panelists for reactions. Robert Ray, a former member of the Trump legal team, said Barr showed great patience amid “posturing” from lawmakers who didn’t let him fully respond.

Rove was a little more direct in his criticism:

“I thought a lot of the Democratic questioners looked like jerks. They were there to stamp their feet, wag their finger, lash out at the attorney general, and not give him a chance to answer their questions, and if he did get an answer in to their questions they immediately ignored him, stomped off and went on. This was embarrassing… I have to give the Democrats credit. They obviously prepared for this, they knew their attack lines, they knew how to say ‘this is my time, I’m taking back my time,’ they knew how to control the dialogue but they come off looking like jerks.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

