Katy Tur: Trump Could Simply Put an End to White House Attacks on Fauci If He Really Wanted

As the White House attempts to distance itself from Peter Navarro, MSNBC’s Katy Tur brought up a pretty obvious point about the continued attacks from administration officials against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This past weekend, an anonymous White House official sent a statement to news outlets going after Fauci’s credibility that came across more like oppo research on a political opponent. Then Navarro penned an op-ed Tuesday night going after Fauci and accusing him of being wrong on everything.

The White House has been insistent that Navarro went rogue and, as one official put it, “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes.” The president himself admonished Navarro for the op-ed Wednesday afternoon.

Following the president’s remarks, Tur said the president could put an end to the attacks on Fauci if he really wanted to:

“If he really wanted to distance himself from that, and if he wasn’t really behind this idea that Dr. Fauci — there’s an opposition research or there’s a team of people that are trying to tear down his credibility — he’d put an end to it. Peter Navarro wouldn’t be in the administration any longer. Dan Scavino, who’s been his right-hand man on social media since the campaign, would not be posting images calling Dr. Fauci ‘Dr. Faucet’ on Facebook. This just wouldn’t be happening if the president was [sic] okay with it.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]