The emerging feud between Peter Navarro and Anthony Fauci has captivated the attention of the political media. As it were, there are a lot of people who seriously doubt the White House trade adviser attacked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director without the Trump administration’s tacit approval.

On Tuesday, Navarro released an op-ed claiming Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on,” and he slammed Fauci for repeatedly contradicting President Donald Trump throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after members of the Trump administration threw numerous barbs at Fauci lately, including a memo to reporters that seemed designed to undermine Fauci’s credibility.

Following the op-ed’s release, multiple reporters said Navarro “went rogue” with his public statements, which seemed to be confirmed after a White House spokesperson said it “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.”

The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone. @realDonaldTrump values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) July 15, 2020

When asked about the blow-up on Wednesday, Trump responded “Well that’s Peter Navarro. But I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.” Later in the day, he added that Navarro “never should have done that.” The president previously touted his relationship with Fauci even though Trump has also criticized him and said he has “made a lot of mistakes.”

In any event, political observers reacted — with many stating that either the Trump administration cannot control its own messaging, or alternatively, they’re very skeptical of the notion Navarro “went rogue” as suggested:

Bullshit. They knew EXACTLY what they were doing. https://t.co/QrwPT2qPaj — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 15, 2020

Really? So Navarro says exactly what Trump says but his opinion is his alone? And if true, why are WH officials publishing their personal opinions? That never happens. This White House rolls like no other ! https://t.co/KJPKnZCzjF — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 15, 2020

Who believes Navarro went rogue on this without guidance from Trump? If you raise your hand I'll sell you a diploma from Trump University. https://t.co/Cf5wxBMnhQ — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 15, 2020

In any other recent administration Navarro would have been fired last night for this https://t.co/xcPkjplLrB — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 15, 2020

So just to be clear:

Peter Navarro, the trade negotiator writes an op ed on why #Fauci is useless, without authorisation.

Now WH says Navarro owes Fauci an apology.

Who is in charge? Where's the command and control? https://t.co/wBAgkI2QGK — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 15, 2020

NARRATOR: He was not rogue. https://t.co/xvhiYmJkvo — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 15, 2020

The Peter Navarro op-ed in USA Today is almost exactly the same as the statement he gave to @PaulaReidCBS on Sunday. The WH is now claiming he “went rogue” and that WH Comms didn’t sign off as they normally wouldhttps://t.co/XlzMxWJMd0 https://t.co/xOeE7Et23x pic.twitter.com/u7CPaXX4cu — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 15, 2020

What did @potus know about the Navarro oped and when did he know it? Might ask the same question of the Chief of Staff. Pro-tip, not possible this was Navarro going rogue by himself. Guarantee someone at USATODAY sought comment from WH before it was published. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 15, 2020

Any consequences for a White House trade adviser writing a hit piece attacking one of the admin's top scientists during a deadly pandemic? Are other WH advisers free to attack colleagues in op-eds? https://t.co/5eMhKYdlQP — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) July 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]