Twitter Pundits Scoff at WH Claim Peter Navarro’s Attack on Fauci Was Unauthorized: ‘Bullsh*t’

By Ken MeyerJul 15th, 2020, 1:52 pm

The emerging feud between Peter Navarro and Anthony Fauci has captivated the attention of the political media. As it were, there are a lot of people who seriously doubt the White House trade adviser attacked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director without the Trump administration’s tacit approval.

On Tuesday, Navarro released an op-ed claiming Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on,” and he slammed Fauci for repeatedly contradicting President Donald Trump throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after members of the Trump administration threw numerous barbs at Fauci lately, including a memo to reporters that seemed designed to undermine Fauci’s credibility.

Following the op-ed’s release, multiple reporters said Navarro “went rogue” with his public statements, which seemed to be confirmed after a White House spokesperson said it “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.”

When asked about the blow-up on Wednesday, Trump responded “Well that’s Peter Navarro. But I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.” Later in the day, he added that Navarro “never should have done that.” The president previously touted his relationship with Fauci even though Trump has also criticized him and said he has “made a lot of mistakes.”

In any event, political observers reacted — with many stating that either the Trump administration cannot control its own messaging, or alternatively, they’re very skeptical of the notion Navarro “went rogue” as suggested:

