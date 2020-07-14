Days after the White House provided news outlets with a statement going after the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top member of the White House’s own coronavirus task force, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one top Trump administration adviser has now actually penned an op-ed attacking Fauci.

Peter Navarro, the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, wrote in USA Today Tuesday night that during the coronavirus crisis, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been wrong several times.

Navarro says, “Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

He goes after Fauci for fighting against “the president’s courageous decision” to impose the China travel ban and says that while he warned in January about a pandemic, Fauci “was telling the news media not to worry.”

Navarro also goes after Fauci for advising against hydroxychloroquine.

Recently Fauci warned, “It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death… There’s so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don’t get yourself into false complacency.

Navarro writes, “Now Fauci says a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening. The lower the mortality rate, the faster and more we can open.”

Earlier Tuesday, Fauci said that Americans should trust “respected medical authorities who have a track record of telling the truth, who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview Tuesday that he is worried that “the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are probably going to be one of the most difficult times that we’ve experienced in American public health” because of the co-occurrence of the coronavirus and influenza.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]