President Donald Trump briefly defended Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday in light of Peter Navarro’s attack on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

As Trump took questions from the press while leaving the White House, he was asked about Navarro’s op-ed claiming Fauci “has been wrong about everything,” which the White House tried to distance itself from earlier in the day. Trump responded by insisting “we are all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.”

“We are all on the same team. We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us. So everybody is working in the same line and we are doing very well,” Trump continued. When presented with a follow-up question, the president answered “[Navarro] made a statement representing himself. He shouldn’t be doing that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]