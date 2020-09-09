As America gets closer and closer to the 2020 Election, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that President Donald Trump does not view the federal debt as an issue he has to address during his first term.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, McEnany was asked for her response to the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) estimation that the federal budget is looking at a record deficit of $3 billion.

“What is the president’s plan as the economy rebounds to take this on?” Smith asked. “Obviously [spending] was needed with the coronavirus pandemic — and that’s why we are looking at this right now — but something obviously has to be done about this as we slowly see the economy recover.”

“I spoke to the president about this just before before coming and joining you,” McEnany said. “He said ‘absolutely.’ The debt is a big second term priority of his. He wants to see unprecedented growth and we’ll see that on President Trump’s watch.”

McEnany continued by gushing about Trump’s economic performance even as the country continues to recover from the financial devastation of the Covid-19 health crisis.

In the past, Trump has also said that the national debt is a second term priority for him. Trump blamed first-term deficit spending on leftover problems from the Obama administration, and that he would address it later by slashing funds for entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Watch above, via Fox News.

