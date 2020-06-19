NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander pressed Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Donald Trump’s claim that he popularized Juneteenth, prompting her to credit the president for the historic date’s spike in Google searches.

“Does the president support juneteenth as a federal holiday,” Alexander asked. “In an interview with the Wall Stree Journal this week, the president was speaking about Juneteenth and he said that nobody had ever heard of Juneteenth. What does that say about the president’s relationship to the black community if he would say that, when millions of African-Americans in this country commemorated each year.”

McEnany claimed that Trump has consistently celebrated and recognized Juneteenth after Alexander and another journalist implied he had only heard of it this year. The White House press secretary then credited the president with Juneteenth’s recent spike in Google searches.

“There were a lot of people who did not know what Juneteenth was, and Google searches proved that,” she added before claiming searches of the historic day increased “thanks to President Trump.”

McEnany failed to acknowledge that the surge in Google searches may be due to the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, which have prompted several companies and politicians to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

