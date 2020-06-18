President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that “nobody had ever heard of” Juneteenth until he rescheduled his upcoming Tulsa campaign rally so it wouldn’t fall on the date, Thursday.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump “paused the interview to ask an aide if she had heard of Juneteenth, and she pointed out that the White House had issued a statement last year commemorating the day,” and that the White House “has put out statements on Juneteenth during each of his first three years.”

President Trump reportedly replied, “Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement? Ok, ok. Good.”

Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally was originally set to take place on Juneteenth, Friday before being rescheduled to Saturday following controversy over the date, which marks when slaves were freed following the Civil War.

On Thursday, President Trump also expressed interest in making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

After Gray Television’s Jacqueline Policastro asked the president about the possibility, he replied, “A number of people have asked me that question. We’ll take a look.”

Watch above via Gray Television.

