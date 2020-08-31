White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday ensured the hosts of Fox and Friends that President Donald Trump and his administration are “efforting” outreach to Jacob Blake’s family — despite the family attorney’s claim that no such effort has been made.

“We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet, so tomorrow the plan is so far to go and to meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots,” McEnany said. “But we are holding his family close to our hearts, and this president, as I said, we’ve efforted outreach and once I have an update, we’ll be sure to get back to you.”

The president is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. The city has suffered from widespread violence since the 29-year-old Blake was shot by police there on August 23.

Following McEnany’s interview, MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson spoke to family attorney Benjamin Crump and Blake’s father and sister, asking if Trump has actually made an effort to call. Crump claimed that the president has not called, unlike Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting,” Crump said. “I know when Vice President Biden and Senator Harris wanted to make contact with the family, they simply called my office and we coordinated such a meeting.”

Crump detailed the injuries Blake suffered from being shot seven times by a police officer, noting he has spinal and stomach injuries and has lost his colon and the majority of his intestines, which led to issues with his bowel and his male reproductive organs.

Asked if they would like the president to reach out, Blakes’s father said that he does not want to make the incident about politics, adding, “This is about my son.”

Watch above via, Fox News and MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]