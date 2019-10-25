One day after it came to light that she threatened a Washington Examiner reporter in a phone call published by the paper, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended her conduct, and trashed the reporter.

Appearing on Fox News Friday, Conway was asked by anchor Sandra Smith if she bullied and abused Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek.

“No, of course not,” Conway said.

The White House counselor went on to claim that the issue she berated Yilek about — a passage from a piece she’d written which invoked barbs from George Conway toward the Trump administration — “wasn’t important” to her.

“I know it got 15 minutes of fame, and I know it gets some clicks and kicks,” Conway said — taking a shot at Yilek and the Examiner.

Conway went on to slam coverage of her husband’s persistent criticism of the administration.

“George and I agree on many big things,” Conway said. “We disagree on many big things. None of that affects my job here, and exactly none of that is anybody’s business. So there’s my message again. I think people constantly covering that is lazy, and it doesn’t add to the conversation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]