Kellyanne Conway Blasts John Fetterman for Flying a Marijuana Flag Because ‘There’s Been a Doubling of Overdose Deaths’

Kellyanne Conway ripped Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) over his decision to fly a flag with a marijuana plant on it over the balcony adjacent to his office at the statehouse in Harrisburg.

Fetterman is running against Republican Mehmet Oz to be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. senator.

Appearing on Monday’s Hannity, Conway made a curious connection between Fetterman’s marijuana flag and drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

“To think that Fetterman could be one of 100 U.S. senators representing us is a very frightening thing,” Conway stated. “Pennsylvania, this has nothing to do with party politics.”

She went on to state that violent crime in the state is up during Fetterman’s tenure as lieutenant governor.

“He hasn’t worked a day as lieutenant governor,” she continued. “He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent. He thinks that’s funny. Here’s what’s not funny – that there’s been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania while he’s been in office from 2015 to 2021.”

She added, “Fentanyl is rankling every corner of the state.”

It’s unclear if Conway was suggesting that marijuana could be a so-called “gateway drug” that could led to fentanyl use, as fatal marijuana overdoses are not really a thing.

Conway went on to rip Fetterman’s past comments speaking out against fracking, which is a key issue in Pennsylvania.

“Obviously, this guy has suffered a stroke,” she continued, referencing Fetterman’s stroke in May. “I wish him well. I hope he makes a full recovery, but has he? That’s the big question. He has something coming out of his neck the size of me. We all have a right to know what that is. Dr. Oz has released his medical records. The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see John Fetterman’s full medical records and his prognosis moving forward.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com