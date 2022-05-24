Kellyanne Conway: Jared Kushner Shouldn’t Have Been In Charge of Covid Response, 2020 Election

Former Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway spoke out against Jared Kushner — a frequent target of her new memoir — in an appearance on The View Tuesday.

Conway had a contentious relationship with Donald Trump’s son-in-law, which is detailed in her book Here’s the Deal. On The View, she said Kushner “got in my way” throughout her time working for Trump.

“Almost [since] the moment Donald Trump won, Jared was getting in my way,” Conway said. “I had TV producers and bookers saying, ‘He’s saying not to book you anymore.’ I had a senator say, ‘Listen, I’m all about family. Family comes first. But we’ve known you as conservative for years in this town. Why is he saying don’t invite her to the meeting?'”

Conway proceeded to recall a White House encounter with Kushner where he told her “no one knows what you do around here,” and he took a swipe at her frequent media appearances.

“‘You’re at an effing 2, you need to be at a 10,'” Kushner said, according to Conway. “He said ‘why are you on TV talking about that you’re going to work on opioids and veterans? You’re offending the people who are gonna work on opioids and veterans. Why do you think you can do that?”

Conway’s remarks follow the passages of her book where she claimed Kushner kept taking the lead on so many key agenda items because he thought “all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him.” She told The View “Jared is a very smart person whose heart was in the right place to help this country,” but then she recalled how Kushner accused her of being a “leaker” to the media.

“Some days felt like this extended chaotic take-your-kid-to-work day when Jared was in charge of everything,” she said. Conway said Kushner apologized to her since those days, but she told him it was his fault their relationship was so tense.

“You accused me of being a leaker, you excluded me from meetings. You rolled the eyes if the president said ‘work together,’ and I had experience,” Conway said.

Sunny Hostin followed up by remarking that Kushner “shouldn’t have been in charge” of Trump’s Covid response.

“He shouldn’t have been in charge of Covid, and he also shouldn’t have been in charge of the election,” Conway responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

