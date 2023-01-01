Kinzinger Predicts Trump Will Be Prosecuted: ‘I Think the Justice Department Will Do the Right Thing’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday he believes the Department of Justice will “do the right thing” by charging former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger made the prediction on CNN’s State of the Union with mere hours left of his time as a member of both the House and the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Last month, the committee voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Members said the former president is guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

The DOJ is not required to investigate or prosecute Trump, but Kinzinger told CNN’s Dana Bash he believes the department will build a case.

“I think the Justice Department will do the right thing,” he said. “I think he will be charged and I frankly think he should be.”

Kinzinger added, “If he is not guilty of a crime, I frankly fear for the future of this country.”

He concluded if Trump is not charged, it risks motivating future presidents to behave criminally.

When the committee voted to refer Trump for investigation and potential prosecution, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said it would be unfair for Trump associates to face prosecution while “ringleaders” walk free.

“We propose to the committee advancing referrals where the gravity of the specific offense, the severity of its actual harm, and the centrality of the offender to the overall design of the unlawful scheme to overthrow the election compel us to speak,” Raskin said. “Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail and the masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass.”

Watch above, via CNN.

