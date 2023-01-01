‘LOL. So Out of Touch’: Gen Z Congressman-Elect Mocks RNC Tweet Criticizing Him For His Housing Woes

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL) dunked on the RNC for a tweet criticizing him for saying he was going to “couch surf” for awhile despite his $174,000 congressional salary, calling them “out of touch” for not understanding “how renting an apartment works.”

Frost made history in November when he became the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress. “I literally have liquor older than him!” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joked about the 25-year-old (he’ll turn 26 a few weeks after he’s sworn into office on Jan. 3).

The Congressman-elect has been frank about his financial struggles, tweeting last month about his challenges finding an apartment in the expensive D.C. housing market. Frost worked part-time as an Uber driver during his campaign but still ran up debt, he said, and had “really bad” credit.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week that aired on Sunday, Jonathan Karl asked Frost about his housing plans. “What’s it going to be like up here? I mean, this is not cheap.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not cheap,” Frost agreed. “I’m dealing with it right now, getting denied from apartments, trying to figure out where to live because I have bad credit, probably just going to have to, like, couch surf for a little bit.”

The @RNCResearch account clipped a few seconds of Frost’s interview and tweeted it with a caption that said, “Florida Democrat Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost — whose salary as a Member of Congress will be $174,000/year — says he’s ‘probably just gonna have to like couch surf for a little bit.'”

Frost slapped back a few minutes later. “Lol,” he wrote. “So out of touch that they don’t understand how renting an apartment works.”

“Let me break this down,” he continued. “I don’t get my first paycheck till February and I don’t have a lot of money. When you move into an apartment, you pay first, deposit, sometimes last, and for furniture.”

Lol. So out of touch that they don’t understand how renting an apartment works. Let me break this down.. I don’t get my first paycheck till February and I don’t have a lot of money. When you move into an apartment, you pay first, deposit, sometimes last, and for furniture. https://t.co/naD2fT7u7M — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 1, 2023

Frost added a follow up tweet mocking the Republican Twitter account. “So much for that ‘RNC Research,'” he wrote.

So much for that “RNC research” 😂 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 1, 2023

This post has been updated to correct Frost’s party affiliation.

