‘I DID NOTHING WRONG!’ Trump Goes on Screaming Truth Social Spree Over Criminal Referrals From January 6 Committee

Former President Donald Trump went scorched earth in his response to the January 6 Committee’s unanimous vote that he be referred for criminal charges over his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

While the decision to charge Trump lies with the Justice Department, the committee’s referrals are the culmination of their argument that the ex-president and others should be prosecuted for incitement of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement, conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump initially responded by mocking the condemnations of Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), before opening the floodgates, railed at the “partisan attempt to sideline” his 2024 run, and he also claimed that he couldn’t be prosecuted for these charges because of double jeopardy.

It didn’t take long after that before Trump took things even further by railing against Democrats, pushing his election fraud lies again, and proclaimed “I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

