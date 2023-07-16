Kirby Says They ‘Did The Best They Could’ Before Closing Unsolved Case of Cocaine Found at Biden White House

White House spokesman John Kirby told Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream that the Secret Service “did the best they could” in investigating the source of cocaine that was found in the Biden White House earlier this month, but assured the host that “nobody’s happy” about the discovery.

On the latest edition of Fox News Sunday, Kirby spoke on several national security issues before Bream confronted him about the cocaine investigation.

Bream showed a clip of Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who told Martha MacCallum in a Thursday appearance on Fox’s The Story that the cocaine incident has him concerned more with what else is coming to the White House that they aren’t telling anyone about.

“Certainly, you can understand that Americans, many of them, first of all, are aghast that there was ever cocaine in the White House. We heard that there were reports of marijuana a couple of times found there last year, as well,” said Bream. “But more importantly, that it’s ‘case closed’ in less than two weeks.”

“We know nothing about who brought this in. Inability to track people, no surveillance cameras. What if it was something much more dangerous?” she asked.

Kirby replied that he couldn’t “speak to” the Secret Service’s investigation, but that they “did the best they could to to track down” how cocaine made it into the White House. He did not respond to Speaker McCarthy calling it a national security issue or questioning what the incident demonstrates about how secure the White House is.

“It’s not the kind of thing we want to see happen,” he said, before repeating the White House’s now standard comment about the area being open to visitors. “If there’s things we can do to prevent that in the future, we certainly will do that.”

“Nobody’s happy about this,” he said.

BREAM: Okay. I want to talk about a national security issue that is domestic here in nature. This is the cocaine found at the White House. Secret Service says they didn’t have enough evidence to look at any particular person and the case is closed. Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that is a national security issue. Here’s what he says. MCCARTHY (CLIP): If they can’t tell us who brought it, what else is happening in the White House they can’t tell us about? What else is coming into the White House they can’t tell me about? That even concerns me more now. BREAM: Certainly, you can understand that Americans, many of them, first of all, are aghast that there was ever cocaine in the White House. We heard that there were reports of marijuana a couple of times found there last year, as well. But more importantly, that it’s case closed in less than two weeks. We know nothing about who brought this in. Inability to track people, no surveillance cameras. What if it was something much more dangerous? KIRBY: Well, again, I can’t really speak to the investigation that was done by the Secret Service. They did the best they could to to track down how it got there, and who it might have belonged to. And they just were not able to come up with any forensic evidence that – that proves it. But, of course, look, we take this seriously. It’s not the kind of thing we want to see happen. Now, it did happen in a visitor’s lobby area out just outside the main West Wing. So it was a highly trafficked area. We’re going to take a look at how that happened. And obviously, if there’s things we can do to prevent that in the future, we certainly will do that. Nobody’s happy about this. BREAM: Well, please keep us updated if you track anything else down. KIRBY: Yeah, you bet.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Sunday.

