Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was visibly angry at his coronavirus press conference Tuesday afternoon as he informed the public that someone tested positive after attending a “coronavirus party.”

“This is the part where I, the person that tell everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself,” he said. “Because anyone who goes to something like this may thing that they are indestructible, but it is someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt. We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents, and don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people.”

Kentucky’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 163 Tuesday as Beshear has ordered several measures to stop the spread, following what other other states have done so far.

This particular case, however, Beshear said is “one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad… We should forgive that person, but no more of these.”

You can watch above, via WDKY.

