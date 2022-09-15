Lara Logan Trashes Jill Biden for ‘Lying’ About Her Husband’s ‘Dementia’: ‘Truly Reprehensible and Disgusting’

Lara Logan trashed First Lady Jill Biden Thursday during an interview on Newsmax TV for “lying” to the country about President Joe Biden’s “dementia.”

Logan told network host Eric Bolling on The Balance that not only does she believe the president is suffering from cognitive impairment, but his wife is helping him hide it.

Bolling asked Logan about a New York Times piece published earlier this week about Republican candidates relying on their wives to help them connect with general election voters.

“This year, the Republican Party is under particular pressure to slap a friendly face on its nominees, with a special focus on wooing women,” wrote Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle.

Bolling asked the former CBS News and Fox Nation reporter for her thoughts on the piece, which he categorized as an attack on conservative women.

Logan said she does not identify as conservative or liberal, due to behavior she sees as “disgusting” on “both sides.” She then ripped the first lady:

I believe in following the facts and the truth – and finding the principles – and there’s a principle here in what you’re talking about, right? Which is that you’re never going to see the New York Times doing an article about the fact that Jill Biden is propping up her husband. I mean, if you want to know something that is truly reprehensible and disgusting, is here is this woman who knows that her husband has dementia, and yet she’s lying to the whole country. She’s lying to her own base, lying to her own supporters. I mean, if there’s anything nauseating about what anyone’s spouses are doing, it’s really quite extraordinary to watch this woman trying to cover up with for the absolute embarrassment that passes for a cognizant human being in the president today.

Logan concluded she views the Times as both “small” and acting in “desperation” to help Democrats.

“It’s absolutely ok for the media to demonize and mock and trash people whose politics they don’t like,” she said.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

