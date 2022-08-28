Lara Trump Rails at Mar-a-Lago Search on Fox & Friends After Affidavit Release: ‘Violates 250 Years of Jurisprudence’

Lara Trump railed against the FBI’s search through her father-in-law’s Mar-a-Lago estate, painting it as a violation of his constitutional rights that has yet to be justified.

Mrs. Trump joined Will Cain on Fox & Friends Sunday to discuss the fallout from the search, following the release of a heavily-redacted affidavit that was used to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. The FBI found boxes of secret and classified documents during the search, which came after the DOJ tried numerous times to ask for the return of these documents, which was reportedly met with lies and resistance from the team of former President Donald Trump.

While the unsealed document lays out the probable cause in support of the search, Cain and Mrs. Trump focused on the news that a Florida federal judge signaled an intent to appoint a special master to review the seized materials. Mrs. Trump called this “a step in the right direction” as she went on and on about how “Donald Trump has not been treated fairly.”

“Whenever you have documents seized that had were attorney-client privilege and absolutely you know these individuals have perused through them, have checked them out, that is a violation of Donald Trump’s constitutional rights,” she said. “How is that acceptable in any way?”

Mrs. Trump’s comments come as U.S. intelligence is expected to conduct a risk assessment on the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Thus, she continued by asking “where is the justification” for the search.

“Still we don’t have [that] for something like this that violates 250 years of jurisprudence,” said Trump. “The longer you go in America without these answers, and the concerns of American people…the more it looks like a political attack on Donald Trump, a man who may be the opponent against the Democrats in 2024.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

