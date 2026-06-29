‘America, Take Notice’: Lara Trump Warns There Aren’t Enough Dems Like John Fetterman to Save the Party From the DSA

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump warned that there aren’t enough “reasonable” Democrats like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to save the party from a socialist takeover.

Lara Trump made the comments on the Glenn Beck podcast while discussing the “Promise to America” pledge signed by 13 moderate Democrats vowing to rebuff socialism. The “promise” comes as more members of the Democratic Socialists of America win races across the country.

The Trump administration has long accused the DSA of being communists who espouse Marxist ideology.

“At least some have woken up,” Beck said of the centrist Democrats. “Is this a ploy just for the election or do you think this is actually some Democrats waking up and going, ‘Oh, dear God, we’re in trouble’?”

“I think the more centrist moderate Democrats are in full panic mode, and they should be,” Lara Trump answered, continuing:

.@LaraLeaTrump reacts to the 13 Democrats who signed a “Promise to America” pledge vowing to fight against Democratic Socialists: “I do think there are a few reasonable Democrats left out there, the John Fettermans of the world, who see this sort of thing and they're like, 'oh… pic.twitter.com/po1TdIZGYw — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 29, 2026

With Joe Biden at the top of the Democrat party, they had a full vacuum, and they had no real leader, and they had no real direction. And so what did that lend itself to? It led to where we are right now, where you have these socialists and communists fully taking over the party. And we used to laugh about this and we’d say, “Oh, these ideas are crazy! This is silly, this is insane!” Look at what’s happening. Look at these socialists winning primaries across America. That is very serious! So, I do think that there are a few, at least, reasonable Democrats left out there, the John Fettermans of the world, who see this sort of thing and they’re like, “Oh my God, this is the new party, and this is the face of our party,” and they don’t want to see that happen. It is abysmal, by the way, that only 13 of them could muster up the courage to sign something that had to do with common sense and capitalism. America, take notice! This is the new Democrat party. They’re socialists and communists. Only 13 of them could figure that out.

“Think about the idea of socialists and communists taking seats in our United States Congress, Glenn,” Trump added. “Americans need to get out and vote in these midterm elections with the same enthusiasm, the same vigor, and the same thought that we need to save our country as we had in 2024.”

Watch the clip above via X.

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