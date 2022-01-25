Larry Kudlow Claims People Are Chaining Themselves to Subway Station Poles to Avoid Being Thrown Onto the Tracks

A discussion on crime in New York City took a curious turn when Larry Kudlow claimed that the city’s subway riders are handcuffing themselves to fixtures at subway stations so they can’t be thrown onto the tracks.

At least two people in New York City have been pushed onto subway tracks this month. One victim died after she was hit by an oncoming train. Another suffered a fractured spine.

The former Trump economic adviser criticized “goofy” Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) as being overly concerned about five-year-olds wearing masks in schools.

“That’s her big issue, you know what I mean?” he said on Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

He went on:

And what you’ve got is, you’ve got people in the subways of New York, ok? African-American ladies going to work – it’s a hard thing to do but it’s a wonderful thing to do. When they wait for the train, they are handcuffing their arm to a pole so no crazy person can pop up and throw them onto the tracks. Honestly. And then when the train comes, they undo the handcuff, and they walk onto the train. That’s how bad it’s gotten.

After a couple of seconds of silence, Schlapp replied, “I mean, how horrific, we shouldn’t be in this situation in any of our great cities.”

It appears Kudlow was alluding to a viral video posted on TikTok in November by a woman who explained that she chains herself to poles in subway stations using a bike lock as she waits for the train.

“It’s bad out here,” she said in the video. “People want to push people into trains — that ain’t gonna happen to me.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

