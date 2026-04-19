WATCH: US Naval Destroyer Warns Blockade-Busting Iranian Vessel Before Firing On It With Massive Gun

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released video of a U.S. Navy destroyer warning an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel before firing on it as it allegedly tried to circumvent the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

President Donald Trump announced the strike on Truth Social, adding, “We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!”

In its post, CENTCOM wrote, “U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.”

CENTCOM continued:

Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade. After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody. American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

In the video, a Navy sailor is heard on the loudspeaker warning, “Vacate your engine room! Vacate your engine room! We’re prepared to subject you to disabling fire!”

After several blasts of the horn, the naval destroyer’s five-inch gun fired three times to disable the ship’s engine.

Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit then boarded the ship and took custody of the vessel, which was headed to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22.

Trump told Fox News earlier on Sunday he expects a deal to end the war to come together in the next few days, but if it doesn’t, Fox’s Trey Yingst reported Trump is “very serious” about blowing up Iran’s bridges and power plants.

Watch the clip above via CENTCOMM.

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