Trump Adviser Makes Stunning Claim That Saying No To Trump Is ‘Saying No to God!’ In Resurfaced Video

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Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White-Cain claimed that saying no to President Donald Trump is the same thing as “saying no to God” in a clip that has resurfaced amid religious controversies.

April has seen Trump and his team embroiled in a series of religious-themed gaffes and controversies that CNN’s Jake Tapper has dubbed a “Season of Sacrilege.”

First there was a now-deleted prayer lunch that was chock-full of bizarre moments that included Pastor Paula White-Cain comparing Trump to Jesus.

This week, Trump angered many in his own base with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones. Many MAGA supporters weren’t buying.

Then there was Hegseth’s rant calling the press “Pharisees” while casting Trump as Messiah in the parable, his recitation of a fake scripture from “Pulp Fiction,” and his Pentagon’s menacing meeting with a Vatican diplomat.

And Trump ended the week still locked in a one-sided feud with Pope Leo XIV.

Amid the controversies, an October 2019 clip of White has begun recirculating with help from the liberal “HQ” X/Twitter account. White-Cain appears to equate Trump with Almighty God during an interview-cum-book signing. Here’s the full context, in which White-Cain says her involvement with Trump was an assignment from God:

PASTOR PAULA WHITE-CAIN: Personally, though, he’s got a strong persona, don’t get me wrong. Don’t start a fight with him. This doesn’t start when he was president. In fact, I give in here, like I get a call on a Sunday morning, like, do you believe in this, da-da-da, because it was when him and Rosie O’Donnell were going at it. Better get it in the book. It’s just in here. I mean, because people want to know, like is it for real? And I talk about it. And why would the evangelicals come out and vote for him? So I give all of that, how the board, like how that got formed, how the advisory board, like what, like literally the God aspect, what God told me to do, how I even got involved. Because one thing I said, I’ll never do politics. But when it came down to it, it wasn’t about doing politics. It was about an assignment. To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God. And I won’t do that. INTERVIEWER: So it was a God assignment way back before he considered being president. PASTOR PAULA WHITE-CAIN: Of course, so God had to trick me into doing politics by assigning me to a person years before

Watch above via Paula White-Cain Ministries.

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