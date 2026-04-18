CNN Never Trumper Warns Against Embracing ‘Losers, Liars, and Grifters’ Like MTG

Despising President Donald Trump is not a good enough reason for Democrats and “Never Trump” Republicans to suddenly embrace a particular politician or pundit, CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp argued during Saturday’s episode of Table for Five.

She made her case after CNN played a clip of Pete Buttigieg saying Democrats should embrace Republicans who have turned on Trump, arguing the party’s message “cannot be ‘I told you so'”; CNN also played a clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) telling Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor that Trump fan-turned-hater Marjorie Taylor Greene deserves some “credit” for being “done” with the president.

Cupp said she isn’t down with it.

“I don’t like this conversation where it’s like, well, ‘shouldn’t we give them credit?’ No! no! No credit, No credit!” Cupp yelped. “It’s the 11th hour. It’s the 11th hour of this. He is a lame duck. He is gone in two years. What took you so long?”

Her co-panelist and fellow Never Trumper John Avlon got a kick out of Cupp as she was going off.

“I have been out in these streets since 2015 opposing this un-American, anti-democratic, fascistic garbage. And while at the same time, these people that they’re mentioning, the Marjorie Taylor Greenes — name them, it’s a long list — they have been defending it for fun, for money, for clicks, for fame.”

She continued, “Not all converts are created equal. We — it’s not just for Democrats to decide, it’s for Never Trumpers who are conservative as well — to decide we should not be aligning with people who are losers, liars and grifters who have only come to see the light because either it’s politically expedient or it’s profitable or whatever.”

Cupp’s remarks come after Greene and Trump have been trading shots for months now, following Greene initially splitting with the president last year when she complained he wasn’t doing enough to release files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Trump branded her a “traitor” afterwards and said she is “very dumb.”

The ex-lawmaker has continued to bash Trump as well, including when she called for the president to be removed via the 25th Amendment earlier this month.

Watch above via CNN.

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