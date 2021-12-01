Fox News host Laura Ingraham remarked on Wednesday that the Democratic Party is the “party of death” and added that if the Supreme Court does not overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, conservatives will seek to ‘shrink” the power of the nation’s highest court.

Earlier in the day, the court heard oral arguments on Mississippi’s abortion law earlier on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, could lead to the Supreme Court overturning precedents such as the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

During the opening monologue of The Ingraham Angle, the host said that “the fetus has its own individual rights”:

Democrats are just the members of the party of death, so basic logic and essential truth when life begins doesn’t matter to them. Abortion is their holy grail and Joe Biden, who likes calling himself a Catholic school kid, he’s too unprincipled to take a stand that his own faith requires. Well, that led justice Brett Kavanaugh at the end of the oral arguments to raise the issue that the liberal justices conveniently avoided. He said there’s also an interest in fetal life, that’s at stake as well. And again, Biden’s Solicitor General [Elizabeth Prelogar] gave a non-answer to Kavanaugh because there is no answer.

During oral arguments, Kavanaugh said that the Constitution is “neutral” regarding the issue of abortion.

“When you have those two interests at stake and both are important, as you acknowledge… why should this court be the arbiter rather than Congress, the state legislatures, state supreme courts, the people being able to resolve this?” he asked Prelogar. “And there’ll be different answers in Mississippi, in New York, different answers in Alabama than California, because there are two different interests at stake, and the people in those states might value those interests somewhat differently. Why is that not the right answer?”

Ingraham said, “The fact is neither the framers, who wrote the original Constitution and the Bill of Rights, nor the drafters of the 14th Amendment ever intended to create a constitutional right abortion. Indeed they would have found such a concept to be barbarous and evil.”

“The Left claims to care about democracy, so let’s let the people decide the important questions presented by abortion,” she continued. “And if a court with the majority of six Republican appointees fails to put Roe to rest, then it should expect a conservative led movement to shrink the court’s power. Oh, and would also mean adios to The Federalist Society.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

