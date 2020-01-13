Fox News’ Laura Ingraham teed off on Senator Mitt Romney tonight for his openness to hearing witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial.

Romney said today he would be voting in favor of considering witnesses, saying he “would like to hear from” John Bolton in particular.

In response, Ingraham said, “I have no words for Mitt Romney. I supported him in 2012. I like Mitt Romney. I have no words for him. Just none.”

Gregg Jarrett said, “Romney belongs to the Romney party.”

“What is this?!” Ingraham asked. “What’s in the water in Utah?”

She asked Jarrett if it’s “a cause for concern” that there are Republicans in the Senate who want to hear more testimony.

As she discussed the trial with her panel, Ingraham brought up the few other Republican senators open to calling witnesses and said, “If they could put aside their dislike for some of what the president says or does for the Constitution and what’s good for the country, they’d get thumbs up from me and a lot of other people.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

