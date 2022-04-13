Laura Ingraham is none too pleased with Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, or Sean Hannity’s for that matter.

Oz is seeking the Republican nomination and hopes to replace the retiring Pat Toomey (R-PA).

On Tuesday’s Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host played years-old clips of Oz expressing concerns about climate change, the ability of mentally unwell people to purchase firearms, and states enacting strict anti-abortion laws. For Ingraham, his previous positions on these issues are disqualifying.

The host welcomed former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to the show to discuss the endorsement. Conway has endorsed Dave McCormick in the primary.

“Do you think the Trump endorsement of Oz was a mistake?” Ingraham asked Conway.

“Well, President Trump’s endorsement in these Republican primaries is a highly sought after and deeply consequential piece of political currency. So many people want it, they make the trek to Bedminster or Mar-a-Lago–”

The host cut her off and asked, “Was it a mistake, Kellyanne?”

Rather than talk up her preferred candidate – McCormick – Conway praised Trump, who was on the record as being pro-abortion until he ran for president. She said he had a “conversion” on the issue. She also accused Oz of making “rookie mistakes.”

Ingraham then noted that her Fox News colleague Sean Hannity is partial to Oz.

“Hannity, I think, I believe endorsed Oz and I think that’s, you know, that’s probably not inconsequential for President Trump,” she said. “You wouldn’t answer the question whether it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz. I’ll say it. I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz.”

Watch above via Fox News.

