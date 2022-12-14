Laura Ingraham Warns Respect for Marriage Act Marks Rights Restriction for ‘Any Serious Person of Faith’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham sounded the alarm over the supposed death of religious rights that occurred when President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.

The bill codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, and it was the subject of great celebration at the White House on Tuesday. Fox News declined to air the event as it happened, but they got around to it on The Ingraham Angle as the eponymous host bashed the “over-the-top celebration.”

“[This bill] moves to restrict freedom of religion, and freedom of speech even!” Ingraham exclaimed. “Meaning whether you’re Catholic or Evangelical or maybe Muslim, any serious person of faith, you will not necessarily have the rights, tomorrow, that you had yesterday.”

While Ingraham did not explain her gripes with the bill in specific terms, the Heritage Foundation published a column recently that argued the act doesn’t offer enough in terms of religious exemptions and legal protections for various faith-based organizations.

From the piece:

Moreover, the current text of the Respect for Marriage Act only provides negative protections for religious liberty. While the bill enables anti-discrimination lawsuits to be filed against religious individuals or institutions, it doesn’t provide affirmative protections for them. It could take weeks, months, or maybe even a year, but without strong protections for religious institutions, anti-discrimination lawsuits over the nature of marriage are sure to follow.

Ingraham continued by scoffing at Biden’s claim that the bill would help protect children, then she complained the White House’s guest list included a drag queen who once claimed that kids told her they want to be drag queens too. After airing Marti Gould Cummings speaking of how drag is “about being leader and being a role model” for kids, Ingraham cranked the alarmism up to 11 by declaring “let’s be very clear here: this push by the Left, Biden included, is about destroying the primacy of the nuclear family.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com