‘A Proud Day For Me’: Karine Jean-Pierre, Joined By Cyndi Lauper, Celebrates Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay and Black White House press secretary, added her personal take ahead of President Joe Biden signing a bill on Tuesday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

For Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre – whose partner is CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux – was joined by iconic singer Cyndi Lauper. And yes, she channeled her inner-Lauper.

“I know we have some serious business ahead of us today. As you know, sometimes a girl just wants to have fun,” said Jean-Pierre at the top of the briefing. (The actual line is “girls just want to have fun.”) This was met by comedic moans from the reporters in the room and Lauper rolling her eyes and moving her head from side to side as if she hadn’t heard a joke like that before.

“Come on! Come on! Come on! Come — I’m trying, I’m trying!” said Jean-Pierre.

Lauper, a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community, thanked Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Vice President Kamala Harris “and all the advocates and his team” for their support for the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed both the Senate and the House with some GOP support.

“We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated. And because now we’re allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love,” she said.

“This is an extremely historic day, a proud day for me and so many of us here at the White House and so many Americans just across the country,” said Jean-Pierre following Lauper’s remarks.

