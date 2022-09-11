Lauren Boebert’s Opponent Asks Her to Pledge She Won’t Leave Congress for ‘Dream Job’ at Fox News in Fiery Debate Exchange

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) faced insinuations from her Democratic opponent of using her political career to leverage her way into a “dream job” as a Fox News commentator.

Boebert was on stage with businessman and former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch on Saturday night for a debate hosted by Club 20, Colorado Mesa University, and the Grand Junction Sentinel. The congresswoman, a known political firebrand, got the night off to a rousing start when she went after moderator Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, instead of readily agreeing to the rules of the debate.

The focus of Boebert’s attack was that Sonn once tweeted in support for her old oppponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch. “This debate is not about me tonight,” Sonn responded, and Boebert eventually said she agreed to the ground rules.

The debate ran through a litany of issues pertaining to Boebert and Frisch. After the congresswoman launched into one of several barrages against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Frisch questioned her ultimate motivation for seeking reelection.

“Do you promise to serve your full term if re-elected, even if your dream job of becoming a Fox News commentator comes up prior to the end of your second term?” He asked.

“I don’t think that’s my dream job,” Boebert testily responded. “My dream job is actually just being a mom of 4 boys and raising my goats. That’s my biggest dream, but it’s an honor to serve the constituents of Colorado’s 3rd district, and I look forward to doing it a second time.”

Watch above.

