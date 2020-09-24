Lindsey Graham Begs For Campaign Donations on Fox News: ‘I’m Being KILLED Financially’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) repeatedly begged for campaign donations during an appearance on Fox & Friends, claiming he’s “being killed financially” and needs “some help.”

While discussing the Supreme Court on Thursday, Graham said, “They are going to try to destroy the nominee. The liberal media with the Democratic radical left tried to destroy Kavanaugh. This is going to be the Super Bowl of politics.”

“Act Blue raised $150 million right after the death of Justice Ginsburg within 3 days. My opponent raised $6 million. I’m being outspent four-to-one. Outraised five-to-one,” he continued, adding, “LindseyGraham.com if you want to help me close the gap. I need some help.”

Upon being asked further by Ainsley Earhardt about his opponent raising more money, Graham explained, “It’s ActBlue money. Forty-eight percent of the people who gave money to ActBlue were unemployed in 2019.”

“This is a vehicle to get low-dollar donations. My opponent will raise almost $100 million, Ainsley, in the state of South Carolina. The most money ever spent in the history of the state on a Senate race was by me in 2014 when I spent 13 million,” he declared. “He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours.”

“And God bless Justice Ginsburg, we are celebrating her life — I appreciate waiting Saturday to announce the replacement — but I’m being killed financially. This money is ’cause they hate my guts,” Graham went on, claiming, “I stood up for Kavanaugh at a time when they wanted to destroy his life, and I dared to help President Trump, the unpardonable sin of a Republican, so the wrath of the left is coming down on me, but it’s all of us. All of us are getting outraised.”

The senator concluded by saying, “To those who are listening who want to help Republicans fight back, get on our website, it’s LindseyGraham.com. Five or ten bucks goes a long way if enough people do it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

