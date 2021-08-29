Lindsey Graham Calls For Biden’s Impeachment Over Afghanistan: ‘Derelict in His Duties as Commander-in-Chief’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is doubling down on his call for President Joe Biden to be impeached over his handling of the Afghanistan situation.

Graham called for Biden’s impeachment last week as he argued that the president “abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban.” On Sunday, Graham spoke to CBS’ Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation, and he warned that “the parade of horribles are about to unfold” as the U.S. nears the August 31st withdrawal deadline.

The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof. These drone attacks will not degrade ISIS. The number of ISIS fighters have doubled. We’ve turned our back on our allies who’s going to help us in the future. And we set the conditions for another 9/11. I’ve never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am right now. And we did not end this war. President Biden said that he wanted to take Afghanistan off the plate for future presidents. He’s done the exact opposite.

The conversation went on with Graham calling for the Biden administration to not grant the Taliban any recognition of legitimacy. He mostly went on, however, by rejecting Biden’s rationale for ending the Afghanistan campaign, warning that the country will once again be a hotbed for terroristic threats against the U.S.

Eventually, O’Keefe asked Graham if he still thinks Biden ought to be impeached over Afghanistan.

The senator’s answer:

Yeah, I think it’s dereliction of duty to leave hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, turn them into hostages, to abandon thousands of Afghans who fought honorably along our side, to create conditions for another 9/11 that are now through the roof. Yeah, I think he’s been derelict in his duties as commander-in-chief.

In the United States, removing a president from office through impeachment requires a majority vote from the House, plus a supermajority of votes in the Senate. While Republicans have been calling for Biden’s impeachment over Afghanistan, Democrats currently hold the majority in both branches of Congress, making impeachment highly unlikely to succeed right now.

Watch above, via CBS.

