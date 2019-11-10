Senator Lindsey Graham made a bold claim about the individual whose complaint lays at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

The identity of the “whistleblower” and whether or not he or she worked with the staff of House Intel committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff is a new front in the defense in light of the impeachment inquiry that has presented an existential threat to the Trump administration.

Graham put it as plainly as possible for Fox News viewers when he said: “when you find out who is the whistleblower is you will find out it’s somebody from the deep state and had interactions with the Schiff and this thing’s going to stink to high Heaven.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee chair then claimed that “the only reason we don’t know who the whistleblower is” is that it hurts Democrats cause, adding “they are not trying to find the truth here.” The Whistleblower’s identity is protected by the Whistleblower Statute passed in 1989 and is designed to protect whoever calls out corruption and/or malfeasance from attempts to intimidate from people in positions of power.

Graham continued his theory that there is a grand conspiracy to undermine the Trump presidency suggesting that the Democrats and the CIA led by John Brennan, and that the whistleblower is at the heart of it.

“They don’t want you to know that the whistleblower was on the Brennan team,” Graham said, before hedging “if he was.” He then argued that “he’s tied to the people who falsely got on a warrant against Carter Page 4 times,” and “they don’t want you to know that he’s tied to the group that set up counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016” as it would “blow them out of the water.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]