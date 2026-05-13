Trump Ally Tells Fox’s Maria Bartiromo His Kid ‘Still Has Nightmares’ About Him Being Jailed by ‘Big, Bad Biden’

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that one of his children still has nightmares about him being jailed by former President Joe Biden.

“The Justice Department has agreed to return your cell phone and destroy the personal data obtained from it after the Biden-led FBI seized your phone back in August of 2024. I know you’re gonna share your personal story of mass surveillance under Biden with other members of Congress who were also spied on, and you told us a little about it. What happened?” Bartiromo asked Ogles on Tuesday’s edition of Mornings with Maria.

“Well, I mean, it matters who leads. And so under President Trump, under this Department of Justice, starting with [Pam] Bondi, now Todd Blanche, we’re getting back to the idea of law and order,” replied the congressman. “And so Biden weaponized the government against the American people, against members of Congress — I wasn’t the only one. You look at Congressman Scott Perry, you look at Arctic Frost, you look up the senators that were targeted. They were spying on members of Congress, which is a violation of the United States Constitution. You have the speech and debate clause, which is very clear. And so this is a caution and a wake up call to the American people that we must have control over the U.S. Government, it can’t be spying on us and you.”

“They just came over to you and said, ‘Congressman, give me your phone’?” followed up Bartiromo.

“Yes, ma’am. And so I turned it over, I spent the last two years working with the DOJ, clearing my name. It’s taken two years. And quite frankly, the impact that has on your family — my little one still has nightmares, afraid that his dad’s going to be taken away by Big Bad Biden and his Department of Justice. That should never happen again,” answered Ogles.

“But what was the answer to coming over to you in the middle of your private family time and demanding your phone? Why did they do that?” inquired Bartiromo.

“Well, you know, we had an FEC violation, which is a civil issue, which we fixed, by the way, and they tried to turn it and turn it into a criminal case. But I had gone after Jack Smith. I had issued articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris. And this was two weeks later, they’re coming after me. And so this is what the Biden DOJ did to me, to other members of Congress, to senators, and to the American people,” submitted Ogles.

Watch above via Fox News.

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