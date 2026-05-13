MS NOW Reveals New Slate of Programming – Including New Shows for Stephanie Ruhle, Jacob Soboroff, Katy Tur

MS NOW is overhauling its weekday and weekend prime time schedule with a slate of new programming, handing new shows to hosts Stephanie Ruhle, Alicia Menendez, Katy Tur, Ali Velshi, and Jacob Soboroff as the network positions itself for the midterm election cycle.

The new weekday lineup will launch June 15, with weekend changes beginning on June 13.

The changes are the first major programming moves under MS NOW’s new parent company, VERSANT, and come as the network touts growth across television, digital, social, and audio.

Ruhle will move from late night to mornings with Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, airing weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. ET, and will retain elements of The 11th Hour, including its Nightcap round table. Patrick McMenamin will executive produce.

Menendez will anchor On the Line from noon to 2 p.m. ET, which will focus on national politics and the coming election season, while Tur, who has been with the network since 2017, will take over the 2 to 4 p.m. ET block with The Moment with Katy Tur, aimed at unpacking the day’s political and national stories.

At 7 p.m., Luke Russert will now join Symone Sanders Townsend and Michael Steele as co-anchor of The Weeknight. Russert, a former Capitol Hill reporter, has previously filled in on the program.

Later in the evenings, Velshi will take over as host of The 11th Hour from Ruhle while continuing as the network’s chief data reporter for election nights.

Connect with Jacob Soboroff will air Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, marking MS NOW’s first Los Angeles-based show.

Meanwhile, Morning Joe will return to a three-hour time slot in the early mornings, airing from 6 to 9 a.m. ET.

In a memo sharing the changes, Greg Kordick, MS NOW’s senior vice president for programming, noted the network’s “fifth consecutive month of year-over-year growth” and added that weekday primetime was “averaging more than 1.5 million viewers.”

“We’re excited for what’s ahead and look forward to this revamped programming serving as destination viewing for our audience as we head into a pivotal election cycle,” he said.

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