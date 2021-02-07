As Liz Cheney defended her impeachment vote on Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace asked her about the current state of the Republican party.

Wallace brought up the two issues the House GOP faced this past week: backlash to Cheney’s impeachment vote and the uproar over insane past comments by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Cheney is still in GOP leadership after the vote to remove her failed. Republicans did not remove Greene from her committee assignments, so the House took a vote on the matter and 11 Republicans joined Democrats to officially kick her off committees.

Wallace asked Cheney about how Greene has been fundraising a lot this past week, how Donald Trump openly supported her, and how Kevin McCarthy recently met with Trump.

“Is this still the party of Donald Trump and does Marjorie Taylor Greene still hold a solid place in that party?”

Cheney said, “We really have to take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for, what we believe in.”

She again blasted the former president’s actions leading up to January 6th, and, combined with the fact he lost the presidency and Republicans lost the Senate, she added, “Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked to stop the violence, that is a person who does not have a role as the leader of our party going forward.”

“We should not be embracing the former president.”

