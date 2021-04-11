Liz Cheney Slams Trump for Repeating Language That ‘Provoked Violence’ at GOP Fundraiser: We Shouldn’t Be ‘Embracing Insurrection’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) said Sunday that former President Donald Trump is still engaging in the very rhetoric that provoked violence at the Capitol three months ago.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked Cheney about comments from John Boehner unloading on his own party and “political terrorism” in the GOP. He brought up the Capitol riots in particular and how shaken he was on January 6th.

Cheney called for a bipartisan commission to study the violent storming of the Capitol, saying the version Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed “was not bipartisan.”

Brennan then brought up former President Donald Trump’s angry ranting at a GOP fundraising event Saturday night about the election and Republicans not doing more to support him.

“Is he really the best messenger for the party?” Brennan asked.

Cheney said that Trump is using “the same language that he knows provoked violence on January 6th”:

“As a party, we need to be focused on the future. We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution, not embracing insurrection. And I think it’s very important for people to realize that a fundamental part of the Constitution and of who we are as Americans is the rule of law. It’s the judicial process. The election wasn’t stolen. There was a judicial process in place. If you attack the judicial process and you attack the rule of law, you aren’t defending the Constitution. You’re at war with the Constitution. And for us as a party going forward, we have to embrace the Constitution and we also have to put forward positive solutions. We’ve got to be the party of hope, of aspiration, of inspiration. The party that recognizes and understands that taxes need to be low, the government needs to be limited in size, strong national defense, those substantive things, not the party of insurrection.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 3:50 mark), via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]