Boehner Says It Was Hard to Watch Capitol Riots: ‘Hell Yes It Made Me Angry’

Former Speaker John Boehner got a bit emotional talking with CBS News’ John Dickerson about his reaction to the Capitol riots.

Boehner calls out former President Donald Trump directly in his book over the violent mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol.

“It was sad. Revolting,” Boehner told Dickerson. “Literally, I couldn’t watch it anymore.”

“Did it make you angry?” Dickerson asked.

“Hell yes it made me angry,” the former Speaker responded.

Boehner, who sent out a letter to his staff encouraging them to speak out in the wake of the riots, asked to take a break during the interview with Dickerson. As Dickerson said, “Remember that day clearly wasn’t easy for Boehner.”

