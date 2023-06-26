‘Lost’ John Kirby Has No Idea What Reporter Is Asking: ‘Not Sure I Completely Understand the Question’

The press corps peppered White House spokesman John Kirby about the drama in Russia over the weekend wrought by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a video statement on Friday, Prigozhin claimed the Russian military killed some of his men in a missile strike. The head of the mercenary group vowed retaliation, and subsequently, the Kremlin ordered his arrest for mutiny. After seizing the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin and company headed toward Moscow. Ultimately, however, they agreed to stand down.

Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly reached an agreement whereby Prigozhin will not be punished and will take refuge in neighboring Belarus, which is run by Putin flunky Viktor Lukashenko.

On Monday, correspondent Jon Decker of Gray Television asked Kirby whether the Biden administration would prefer to see regime change in Russia:

DECKER: Does the administration subscribe to the view – as it relates to Russian leadership, who essentially leads that country – that the devil you know is better than the devil that you don’t know? KIRBY: I’m not sure I completely understand the question. But let me tack it this way and if I’m wrong – DECKER: I can try a little bit better. KIRBY: Ok, ’cause you lost me there a little bit on the devil stuff. DECKER: I’m sorry to get into that. I was just simply saying, would you prefer to have Vladimir Putin leading Russia or an entity like the Wagner Group or someone named from the Wagner Group leading the Russian government? KIRBY: We believe it’s up to the Russian people to determine who their leadership is. And we would prefer to see Russia not invade their neighboring countries. We would prefer to see Russia – since they already did that, remove all their troops from Ukraine and end the war today, which they could do. That’s what we prefer.

